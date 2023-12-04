Ankita Lokhande reveals candid details about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, when she got jealous of him

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 4

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, former partner of late Sushant Singh Rajput, delved into their past, sharing intimate details about their time on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.'

During the conversation, Ankita reflected on her possessiveness during the fourth season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' where Sushant was the runner-up. She confessed, "Even in the top 5, I wasn't that focused. I used to go out for a walk, telling Nishant to forget about the competition and join me."

Ankita, now married to Vicky Jain, expressed her jealousy towards Sushant's dance partner, Shampa Gopikrishna, admitting, "One day, while dancing, she fell into his lap. I used to be very possessive. Now, I've changed, but back then, I got so angry and yelled at him."

Ankita recounted a conversation during 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' where she warned Sushant about the consequences of winning. She recalled saying, “I had told him haar jaana beta. Tu jeet gaya na toh bohot problem ho jayegi. (You better lose, if you win, there will be a lot of problems)."

For those who are saying how dare #AnkitaLokhande talk about SSR? Listen, Ankita has the right to talk about SSR as they were in a relationship. You won't decide what Ankita says; many of you didn't even watch his movies when he was alive.pic.twitter.com/VzO8U5P1Eg — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) December 3, 2023

Ankita expressed her frustration, questioning how Sushant received a perfect score of 30 and even imitated an angry voice, "Usko pehla 30 mila tha, I had so many issues, I was like how did you get full score. (How did you get the 30, why did you get the 30?)"

The actress, who dated Sushant for seven years, emphasised the challenges they faced, especially during competitive moments. Their relationship began on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta,' but sadly, they parted ways in 2016. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in 2020.

