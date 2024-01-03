Ankita Lokhande speaks of 'divorce' from Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss house after hubby says ‘he does not find his wife hot’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 3

All was well when Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain entered the Big Boss together. But, now it looks, the events and strategy in the house are impacting their personal life. The couple seems to be going through a rough phase and were often seen sparking over trivial issues.

Just imagining the hilarity of giving #AnkitaLokhande a broom on #BiggBoss17! 😂 Can't wait to see #VickyJain bhaiya finally getting a taste of his own medicine as a husband! #BB17"pic.twitter.com/hg5BDktmgU — 𝐒𝐇𝐘 ❤️‍🔥 (@Punitha2604) January 2, 2024

Recently, Ankita brought up divorce in another argument, and in an earlier fight too, Ankita had spoken about them filing for divorce.

Recently, Ankita was defending Munawar Faruqui in a mock legal case and Vicky was playing the role of the opposition.

The couple started arguing, Bigg Boss asked Vicky to let Ankita play.

While Ankita thanked Bigg Boss, Vicky triggered her by saying, “Bigg Boss is trying to say that start playing your game.”

When Bigg Boss clarified himself by saying that he wants Ankita to discuss the strategy with Munawar, Vicky kept on commenting.

Agitated, Ankita fired at Vicky and said, “Aap mere saath aisa mat khijiye kyunki humari hi na ladai ho jaye, humara divorce case na chalu ho jaye (Don’t do this with me otherwise we might end up fighting and our divorce proceedings will begin).”

At one point Ankita spoke about her workout routine outside the Bigg Boss house, Vicky called it fake. At this response, Ankita hit her husband with a pillow.

Later in the episode, Mannara complimented Ankita saying she is looking hot. But, Vicky did not agree with her and said that he does not find his wife hot, later clarifying that Ankita is not hot but cute.

This again left Ankita disappointed who then hinted at their divorce. “Mujhe pata hai, you are done with me and I will also take that decision once we are out of the show,” she said. When Mannara asked what decision she was talking about, she said, “You will see, guys.”