Ankita Lokhande through AI lens

One trend that has caught everyone’s attention recently is the rise of AI-generated looks. Ankita Lokhande has embraced the latest trend in the entertainment world by joining the league of celebrities, who are diving into the realm of AI-generated looks. She shared a series of images created by her fans using AI technology in which she appeared in various avatars, showcasing different hairstyles, makeup, and outfits. Ankita has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Swatantra Veer Savarkar.