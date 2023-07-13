Ankita Lokhande through AI lens

One trend that has caught everyone’s attention recently is the rise of AI-generated looks. Ankita Lokhande has embraced the latest trend in the entertainment world by joining the league of celebrities, who are diving into the realm of AI-generated looks. She shared a series of images created by her fans using AI technology in which she appeared in various avatars, showcasing different hairstyles, makeup, and outfits. Ankita has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Swatantra Veer Savarkar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded
Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...
Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur
Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...
40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM
Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...