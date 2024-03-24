 Ankita Lokhande to host ‘AnVi Ki Raas-Leela’ Holi party for family, friends : The Tribune India

Ankita Lokhande to host ‘AnVi Ki Raas-Leela’ Holi party for family, friends

She is currently enjoying the success of her latest release ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Mumbai, March 24

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest release ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, will be hosting a Holi party for her friends and family.

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain have been hosting Holi parties and this one christened ‘AnVi Ki Raas-Leela’ will mark their third year.

Talking about Holi plans with the actress and the producer Sandeep Singh, the latter said, “Ankita has thrown the biggest party in Mumbai and she has called all her friends there.”

To which, Ankita added, “It’s called ‘AnVi Ki Raas-Leela’. It’s our third year. Will not just be having fun with my friends but also with my family…”

The film was released on March 22.

