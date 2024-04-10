Ankita Lokhande to star in the web series Amrapali

ANI

After Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande is all set to come up with a web series, Amrapali, in collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh. Ankita has been roped in to play Amrapali, the celebrated nagarvadhu.

Taking to Instagram, Sandeep Singh treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, “Presenting @lokhandeankita as #Amrapali, the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience. This captivating series delves into the untold saga of the royal courtesan, revealing her journey filled with emotions and challenges. Stay tuned for this grand spectacle.

