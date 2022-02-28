Ankur Bhatia commences the shoot for Bloody Daddy

After delivering a power-packed performance in the highly acclaimed and successful series Aarya Season 2, the handsome Ankur Bhatia has commenced the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s action flick Bloody Daddy. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Bhatia, who plays a character named Vicky in this action film, says, “Being part of a film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is not only exciting but an honour. The character I play is quite interesting and I am thrilled to begin the shoot for it. Really looking forward to essaying this role.”

Ankur also recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming project Crackdown 2 in which he will be seen in the role of Pakistan’s Intelligence Head. Bhatia also has a few untitled projects that are yet to be announced.