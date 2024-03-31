Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor starrer Flowervale Street to release in 2025

American film director and writer David Robert Mitchell’s mysterious new feature film has finally got a release date and a title. It features Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. The film is titled Flowervale Street and will be released on May 16, 2025, in Imax. Mitchell will direct the script he wrote for the film, which he’ll also produce alongside JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Although the movie’s plot is still unknown, it has previously been called a thriller. Maisy Stella and Christian Convery complete the main cast.
