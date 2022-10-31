 Anne Hathaway explain how motherhood influences her selection of roles : The Tribune India

Anne Hathaway. File photo



Los Angeles, October 31

Actress Anne Hathaway has become pickier when it comes to work since she had children.

A mother to Jonathan, six, and two-year-old Jack with her husband Adam Shulman, the 39-year-old actress explains that any project she is asked to take on has to be good enough for her to justify spending time away from her children as well as worthwhile for her audience, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The kids thing has made me a bit choosier because something has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they're so precious to me and they're the most sacred part of my life by a long shot," she said.

"So, when I do accept something it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time I've spent away from them. I've always felt a responsibility - with mixed results - for the audience who are going to see the project that I'm going to work on, I take it very seriously." "Your time is your life and your life is worth while it together. And the idea that I'm asking you for your time and your money to watch me do this thing that I love to do, it has to be worth it, it really does."

The Oscar-winning star, who has played roles in films such as Disney comedy "The Princess Diaries" and took on the role of tragic prostitute Fantine in musical drama Les Miserables', added that she wants to be the "best actor" she can be with her choice of roles.

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham', she added: "So there's that side of it, and then also I want to be the best actor I can." "I don't think I will ever stop learning and that means I want to work on as many different roles as I can for me the most crucial part of that approach is that I have to work with the best directors who will have me. I have to do that, it's the only way I'm going to learn." IANS

#anne hathaway

