Anne Hathaway feels insulted when people say she looks good for her age

IANS

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway does not see it as a compliment when people tell her she looks good for her age! The 40-year-old actress considers the concept of ageing irrelevant and sees the process as ‘another word for living’.

“I don’t think about age. To me, ageing is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it’s nice. But whatever the hype is, I’m interested in what’s beyond the concept of hype,” Anne said. The Devil Wears Prada star also explained that she had learnt to be kinder to herself now that she had grown older and was also better at ‘sharing’.

She explained: “I’m right at that point where I have a much better sense of how I like to do things. I’m so much better at sharing. I feel like I’m kinder to myself and kinder to others.”