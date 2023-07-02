 Anne Hathaway pays heartfelt tribute to late actor Alan Arkin : The Tribune India

Anne Hathway and Alan Arkin worked together in action-spy-comedy 'Get Smart'

New York, July 2 

Anne Hathaway remembered the late actor Alan Arkin and called him a "gem of a person". The 40-year-old actress posted a heartfelt ode to the late actor on her Instagram handle. He passed away at the age of 89. The two worked together in an action spy comedy film, 'Get Smart', which was released in 2008, reported People.

She wrote, "Alan Arkin was a gem of a person, and I am so lucky to have gotten to work with him on Get Smart. He was kind, soulful, supportive, a pro's pro, generous, genuine, wise, inquisitive, and a fantastic example of how to be an artist. He left a huge impression on my then twenty-three year old self and is at the center of some of my most cherished and fond career memories." "I'm sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves)," she added.

Hathaway's heartfelt message was accompanied with a picture of Arkin, a picture of the two of them at a red carpet event, and a still from the movie 'Get Smart'.

In a statement shared exclusively with People, Arkin's sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony spoke out on behalf of the family. "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," the message reads.

The actor, who has won both a Tony and an Academy Award, was born on March 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York. He made his Broadway debut in 1961 with 'From the Second City', and followed it up with a Tony-winning performance in 1963's 'Enter Laughing', according to People.

