Anne Hathaway recalls the time when she had to fake excitement about kissing 10 boys

Actress Anne Hathaway recently talked about the beginning of her career and recalled an audition where she had to fake excitement about kissing 10 boys, describing it as ‘gross’. In an interview, Hathaway, shared that back in the 2000s it was ‘normal’ to ask actors to ‘make out’ with potential co-stars during chemistry tests. “Which is actually the worst way to do it,” she said.
“I was told, ‘We have 10guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross. And I was so young and terribly aware of how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult’, so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time, and now we know better.”
