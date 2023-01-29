Annu Kapoor discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

ANI

Mumbai, January 29

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor got discharged on Sunday from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after he complained of a chest problem on Thursday morning.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital "Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today." Kapoor underwent treatment by the Cardiology team comprising Dr JPS Sawhney, Dr Rajneeshjain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal.

Dr Rajneesh Jain, co-director of Cath lab and Head of the unit, under whom Kapoor was admitted, stated that "Mr Annu Kapoor has been discharged today in a stable condition."

Annu Kapoor with the hospital staff. ANI

Previously on Thursday, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, stated that "Kapoor is currently stable and recovering, and is being treated." The actor is known for outstanding performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz', '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Jolly LLB 2', and many more.

He received a National award for his performance in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'.

He was last seen in the web show 'Crash Course', which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year.

