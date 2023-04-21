Another outing

The streaming series Taj: Divided by Blood, which stars an ensemble cast comprising Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul and Aashim Gulati, has been renewed for a second season. The makers of the show recently hosted the success party of the first season in the Juhu area of Mumbai, where they announced the second season. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who essays the role of Anarkali in the series, was snapped along with the cast and team of the series at the success party. She wore a cobalt blue bodycon dress with marble finish and had her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Set in the 16th century, Taj: Divided by Blood is a historical fiction about Mughal emperor Akbar and the war for transfer of power among his three sons - Salim, Murad, and Daniyal.

Produced by Contiloe Digital, along with William Borthwick as the showrunner, Simon Fantauzzo as the writer and Ronald Scalpello as the director, the series also stars Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in supporting roles. — IANS