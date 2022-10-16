 Anoushka Shetty suggests 'don't miss' Kantara, heaps praise on Rishab Shetty : The Tribune India

Anoushka Shetty suggests 'don't miss' Kantara, heaps praise on Rishab Shetty

Kantara has become the highest-rated Indian film that beat 'KGF 2', 'RRR'

Anoushka Shetty suggests 'don't miss' Kantara, heaps praise on Rishab Shetty

Anoushka Shetty says she loved 'Kantara'. Instagram/anushkashettyofficial



Chennai, October 16

Accolades for director Rishab Shetty's critically acclaimed Kannada film, 'Kantara' continue, with actress Anushka Shetty being the latest to shower praise on the film.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Shetty, who is among the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, wrote: "Watched 'Kantara'.. Totally totally loved it. Congratulations to each and every actor, producer, technicians." "Team 'Kantara', you all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience. Rishab Shetty you were amazing. Please watch the movie in the theatres. Don't miss it", she added in her Instagram post.

Take a look:

Only a day before, Tamil star Dhanush and Telugu star Prabhas had praised the film.

Dhanush said: "'Kantara'...A Mind blowing!! A must watch... Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations Hombale Films. Keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

Prabhas, for his part, had said: "Watched 'Kantara' for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!" The film features Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in the lead and has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, 'Kantara' has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Dr Abdul Kalam remembered on birth anniversary