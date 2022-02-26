Anshula Kapoor’s transformation leaves Katrina Kaif impressed

Chandigarh, February 26
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula shared a new picture on Instagram. The photo has left everyone amazed. A mirror photo where she is wearing an olive green t-shirt with grey track pants that has ‘Friends’ logo on it, Anshula captioned the post with lyrics from singer Colbie Caillat’s song Try. Friends, family and fans are impressed with her lost weight and they can’t stop praising her.
Commenting on the photo, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Look at you” followed by a love-struck emoji, to which Anshula replied with red hearts. Anshula’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Wow”. Even her aunt Sunita Kapoor dropped a heart icon in the comments. Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit also reacted with a heart icon and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho said, “looking fab.” Anshul’'s cousin Akshay Marwah commented, “Looking amazing.”
Anshula Kapoor captioned the photo as "Take your makeup off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don't you like you? Cause I like you."
Here's the picture:
View this post on Instagram
Fans were quick to notice her weight loss and they left many encouraging comments. One said, “so much weight loss congratulation,” another one commented “How slim are you?”, one more wrote, “Killer...Bollywood me debut kb kar rahe hain…” yet another reacted, “Zabardast transformation May God Bless you.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...