Anshula Kapoor’s transformation leaves Katrina Kaif impressed

Chandigarh, February 26

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula shared a new picture on Instagram. The photo has left everyone amazed. A mirror photo where she is wearing an olive green t-shirt with grey track pants that has ‘Friends’ logo on it, Anshula captioned the post with lyrics from singer Colbie Caillat’s song Try. Friends, family and fans are impressed with her lost weight and they can’t stop praising her.

Commenting on the photo, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Look at you” followed by a love-struck emoji, to which Anshula replied with red hearts. Anshula’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Wow”. Even her aunt Sunita Kapoor dropped a heart icon in the comments. Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit also reacted with a heart icon and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho said, “looking fab.” Anshul’'s cousin Akshay Marwah commented, “Looking amazing.”

Anshula Kapoor captioned the photo as "Take your makeup off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don't you like you? Cause I like you."

Here's the picture:

Fans were quick to notice her weight loss and they left many encouraging comments. One said, “so much weight loss congratulation,” another one commented “How slim are you?”, one more wrote, “Killer...Bollywood me debut kb kar rahe hain…” yet another reacted, “Zabardast transformation May God Bless you.”

