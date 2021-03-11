Anshuman to tie the knot

After getting engaged in 2020s, actor Anshuman Jha and Sierra Winters will tie the knot soon. The American leg of the wedding shall happen in October this year, followed by the ceremony in India is March next year. The actor says, “I feel like she is my mom’s blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony in America, followed by the Indian leg. Sierra always wanted to have an Indian ceremony and mom would have wanted that too. It will be a private affair at both the places because that’s what we both believe in.” Jha is getting ready for the release of his action film Lakadbaggha. — TMS
