Director Peyton Reed
Ant-Man and the Wasp return to fight MCU’s most powerful villain till date—Kang the Conqueror.
Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, her parents Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne and Cassie, Scott’s daughter, will all be transported into the quantum realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios India releases Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Film: Shehzada
Director: Rohit Dhawan
Shehzada is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Lead actor Kartik Aaryan will be seen doing some intense action sequences for the first time. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar the film has music by Pritam. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on February17
Film: Gol Gappe
Director: Smeep Kang
Director Smeep Kang is ready to take the centre-stage with his comedy drama featuring Binnu Dhillon, BN Sharma, Rajat Bedi, Navneet Dhillon, Ihana Dhillon and Dilawar Sidhu.
It has an interesting story of three friends, who try to solve their financial problems. They all land up in a mess after a call mix-up. It has lots of twists and turns. It hits the theatres today. — Dharam Pal
