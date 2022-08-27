Anu Aggarwal says Sawan Kumar Tak was a brave filmmaker

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passed away on August 25 and his last rites took place on Friday. Several members of the fraternity, including actor Salman Khan, took to social media and posted tributes for the filmmaker.
Anu Aggarwal, who worked with Sawan Kumar in Khal Naaikaa, also expressed grief and said, “Sawan Kumar ji was an extraordinary visionary and a brave filmmaker. He dared to make a movie, in which the female protagonist turns into a psycho killer. In the 90s, and pretty much even now, the concept can easily be termed unique. When he approached me for Khal Naaikaa with a video of the American film The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, I was mesmerised. I can call it a dream role without blinking an eye.”
