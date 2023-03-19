 Anubhav Sinha shares his apprehension about making Bheed in monochrome : The Tribune India

Anubhav Sinha shares his apprehension about making Bheed in monochrome

Anubhav SInha (extreme R) with Bheed’s lead stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar



Film director, producer, and writer Anubhav Sinha shared how apprehensive he was initially to make his movie Bheed in black and white as even classic films that were originally black and white are being coloured. He was not sure about the reaction of the audience toward his film.

About the idea of making a black-and-white film in the 21st century, Anubhav said, “I got this idea while we were all working in Alibaug. At first, I was scared to share the idea with the team because I thought it would be rejected, but to my surprise, everyone liked it.” The well-known filmmaker, who made movies like Ra.One, Tum Bin, Dus, Thappad, Anek, Middle Class Love, Article 15, among others, said that he was nervous while thinking about the reaction of viewers after watching his film.

“I was apprehensive about how people would react to this film which is black and white when the trailer was about to be released because people are not used to seeing it. People made Mughal-E-Azam in colour for today’s time but we were doing the complete opposite. But, I believe films are made with your heart. And, this film is exactly that.”

Bheed features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. —IANS

