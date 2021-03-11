Anuj Sachdeva says a good sleep is important for fitness

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, who was recently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, is a fitness enthusiast. He often posts pictures on social media from his workout sessions or doing yoga. While he is a regular at the gym, he feels that people should give their body time to recover too.

The actor shares, “I go to the gym six days a week, and one day I take off. Even when I’m shooting, I try to take out time for the gym. I believe that sleep is very important as the body needs to recover. So, if I’m not able to sleep, I prefer not to go to the gym. I rather do my yoga, which is just to stretch and some asanas.”

Anuj, a morning person, prefers to go to the gym in the morning. However, he adds, “It’s only when I have a yoga class that I go to the gym in the evening. But when I am busy with a project or I am out of the city I go to the gym whenever I have time.”