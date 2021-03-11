Anuj Sachdeva says a good sleep is important for fitness

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, who was recently seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, is a fitness enthusiast. He often posts pictures on social media from his workout sessions or doing yoga. While he is a regular at the gym, he feels that people should give their body time to recover too.
The actor shares, “I go to the gym six days a week, and one day I take off. Even when I’m shooting, I try to take out time for the gym. I believe that sleep is very important as the body needs to recover. So, if I’m not able to sleep, I prefer not to go to the gym. I rather do my yoga, which is just to stretch and some asanas.”
Anuj, a morning person, prefers to go to the gym in the morning. However, he adds, “It’s only when I have a yoga class that I go to the gym in the evening. But when I am busy with a project or I am out of the city I go to the gym whenever I have time.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel
Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...
Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel
Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister
The Professor had also purportedly criticised the National E...
8 killed, 4 seriously injured as SUV rams into stationary trailer in UP's Siddhartha Nagar
Passengers were returning after attending a wedding in Mahla...