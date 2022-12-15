Anupam Kher asks Anurag Basu, 'What took you so long to cast me in your film'

ANI

Mumbai, December 15

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a mega milestone of his filmography as he started shooting for his 533rd movie, 'Metro In Dino' being directed by Anurag Basu.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher dropped a video featuring the director.

In the caption, he wrote, "Presenting my 533th film! Today is our first day. Send us love and good wishes! Starting my 533rd film with one and only @anuragbasuofficial. Have always admired his cinema and his craft. Today is the first day of the shoot of the film. A great beginning to the end of the year. Hail! (sic)" In the video, Kher and Anurag were seen bantering around their film set.

Watch the clip:

Producer Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have joined forces for an anthology 'Metro In Dino'.

In 2007, Basu also co-produced, co-written and directed 'Life In A Metro' featuring late actor Irrfan Khan, besides Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shilpa Shetty among others.

The music of 'Metro In Dino' will be scored by Pritam just like the super-hit numbers of the 2007 film.

'Metro In Dino' will boast of an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, 'Metro In Dino' showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times! Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Talking about the film, Anurag Basu said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!" He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work." Kher was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film received a lot of love at the box office.

He will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency' and family entertainer 'The Signature'. Kher also has 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' along with Sai Manjrekar.

