Anupam Kher dedicates a new video to the baldies of the world

Anupam Kher introduced his new bald look to the world recently. The Kashmir Files actor shared a video for bald people on social media with the caption, “This post is dedicated to the #Baldies of the world!”
He added, “People with hair take pride in the fact that they can do so much with their hair!! But what can they do? Certainly not much! #BaldIsBeautiful #HairTodayGoneTomorrow #FashionStatement.”
In the monochrome video, Anupam Kher can be seen with tattoos on his head.
