Anupam Kher drops adorable picture from his childhood days, says, ‘When we are children, we seldom think of the future’

ANI

Mumbai, September 21

Childhood days are never forgotten. It seems veteran actor Anupam Kher also misses the memories from his early years of life that he spent with his siblings.

Kher shared a throwback picture of his childhood days. In the picture, his brother Raju Kher was also seen along with him.

While sharing this adorable picture he gave a sweet caption and mentioned, “When we are children, we seldom think of the future! :) #Bittu #Titli #Raju.”

After his post, Jackie Shroff dropped a heart emoji.

Many of his fans also reacted to it.

One of them wrote, “So ur Aura Shine is since from your childhood Anupam!”

Another mentioned, “wow pic sir.”

While the other commented, “Aapke bachapan ki pic dekhakar koi bhi bata sakta hai ki aap Anupam khair ji hai.”

#Anupam Kher #Mumbai