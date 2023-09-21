Anupam Kher drops adorable picture from his childhood days, says, ‘When we are children, we seldom think of the future’

Mumbai, September 21
Childhood days are never forgotten. It seems veteran actor Anupam Kher also misses the memories from his early years of life that he spent with his siblings.
Kher shared a throwback picture of his childhood days. In the picture, his brother Raju Kher was also seen along with him.
While sharing this adorable picture he gave a sweet caption and mentioned, “When we are children, we seldom think of the future! :) #Bittu #Titli #Raju.”
After his post, Jackie Shroff dropped a heart emoji.
Many of his fans also reacted to it.
One of them wrote, “So ur Aura Shine is since from your childhood Anupam!”
Another mentioned, “wow pic sir.”
While the other commented, “Aapke bachapan ki pic dekhakar koi bhi bata sakta hai ki aap Anupam khair ji hai.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Ottawa rejects Indian travel advisory, says Canada one of th...
Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm
India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...
Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar
Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...