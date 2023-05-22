Anupam Kher gets injured while shooting for film

Mumbai, May 22
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said he has sustained a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life film ‘Vijay 69’.
The upcoming OTT film from YRF Entertainment is directed by Akshay Roy. It narrates the life of a sexagenarian man (Kher) who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.
"You do a sports film and you don't get injured! How can this be possible? During the shooting of #Vijay69 yesterday, there was a serious injury in the shoulder.
"It is painful, but when the brother who put the sling on the shoulder told that he had decorated the shoulders of @iamsrk and @iHrithik with this sling, then do not know why the feeling of pain has subsided a bit! But by the way, if I cough a little hard, then a little scream definitely comes out of my mouth," Kher wrote alongside a photograph clicked after he underwent the treatment.
The actor added that the shooting would resume after a couple of days.
‘Vijay 69’ is produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, known for directing YRF titles such as ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘Fan’.
