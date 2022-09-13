Anupam Kher has 'done the impossible', these pics with 'Uunchai' co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani explain

Mumbai, September 13

Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday, dropped pictures featuring co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani from his upcoming movie 'Uunchai.' Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor treated fans with a series of pictures.

In the caption he wrote, "It always feels impossible until it is done!" #Uunchai is one such film. I feel special and lucky to be part of this magnum opus directed by God's own child #SoorajBarjatya. Proud to be working with a great team of actors and technicians! See you in theatres on 11-11-22! Jai Ho!#JoyOyMovies #PureCinema #Friendship."

In the first picture, the 'A Wednesday' actor was seen posing with Big B and the '3 Idiots' actor.

He opted for a grey suit with a white shirt. Boman dressed in a light grey suit that he paired with a black shirt. While Amitabh was seen wearing a collared charcoal suit.

In the other pictures, director Sooraj Barjatya joined the team and was seen having a fun time.

Anupam also posted a picture of himself with the 'Don' actor.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Actor Anil Kapoor dropped a comment. He wrote, "Kher saab," with heart and fire emojis.

Anupam's 'Emergency' co-star Mahima Chaudhry reacted, she wrote," Wow it willl be great to see u all together. waiting for 11/11."

One of the users wrote, "All favourites in one picture."

Check out the photos:

Boman Irani also posted one of the pictures along with a caption. He wrote, "Man what a privilege!#uunchaithemovie has brought joy to many already. As far as I'm concerned you can see the joy written all over my face."

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this film is all about friendship.

The film which is set to hit the theatres in November this year will see Neena Gupta, and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.

The film marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after 7 years and has been extensively shot in Nepal.

Going by the looks of it, it seems like the film is going to be all about the three lead actors' expedition to Everest.

The movie is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha', which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles. Makers began shooting for 'Uunchai' in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, Anupam Kher announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account.

