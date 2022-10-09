Anupam Kher in Agra for shoot of 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay'

ANI
Agra, October 9
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is currently in Agra for the shoot of his 532nd film 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay'.
On Saturday, Kher took to Instagram and shared a few pictures and videos of him meeting his fans on the sets.
"Aaj Agra ke logo se bhaut pyaar mila. Ek kalakar ke lie ise badi uplabdhi aur kya ho sakti hai.I am really overwhelmed by the love shown by the wonderful people of #Agra today at the shoot of #KuchKhattaaHoJaay! #Fans #Friends #People #Humbled #Blessed," he captioned the post.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' marks the film debut of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. A few days ago, Guru took to Instagram and unveiled the first poster of his first film.
"Zyada Mithe Se Kahin Sugar Na Ho Jaay...Aaiye..'KUCH KHATTAA HO JAAY' Presenting the poster of my first Film! Nervous and excited- both," he posted.
Being directed by Ashok G, 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' also stars Sai Manjrekar and Ila Arun.
Apart from 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay', Kher will also be seen in 'Emergency', 'Uunchai' and 'The Signature' among several others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch
EC has barred Shiv Sena factions from using party name, symb...
Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event
At October 5 event attended by Gautam, Hindu deities were al...
Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender
Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...
US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago
Jesus Salgado was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2007 an...
'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM
Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...