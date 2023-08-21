Anupam Kher is impressed by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's work in 'OMG 2'

ANI
Mumbai, August 21
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who stepped out with his mother Dulaari on Sunday to watch 'OMG 2' in a Mumbai cinema, said that Pankaj Tripathi is "outstanding", Akshay Kumar is "fantastic", and there is nothing controversial in the movie.
Praising the film and its ensemble cast, Kher said: "I just love it, it's a brilliant movie. It's just a beautiful film, with an amazing social message, and it's amazingly entertaining. Pankaj Tripathi's work is outstanding, Akshay Kumar is fantastic, and Pawan Malhotra is good as well."
Here' a post of appreciation that Anupam Kher wrote on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Kher added: "The treatment of the film is very good. Amit Rai, who has directed the film, has done a good job. Even my mother liked the movie."
Before its release, 'OMG 2' was mired in controversies, leading to it being given an 'A' certification by the Censor Board.
When asked if he found anything controversial in the film, Kher said: "There is nothing controversial in the movie, I think this movie is for today's youth and parents. It is an important film for small and big city people. The film is based on sex education, and this has been presented with ease and in an entertaining way; it feels like awareness."
Kher noted: "I think the audience, which is coming to theatres, are not just coming for the entertainment, but also for awareness. The word of mouth for 'OMG 2' is very strong and I am very happy that I saw this film in a theatre."
Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra and Arun Govil.
Anupam Kher will soon be seen in 'Emergency', produced by Kangana Ranaut, who is also featuring in the lead role.
