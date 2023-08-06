Anupam Kher missing his friend Satish Kaushik 'little extra' on Friendship Day

ANI
Mumbai, August 6
It's friendship day today, veteran actor Anupam Kher is missing his close friend and late actor-director Satish Kaushik a little extra on this occasion.
Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a series of pictures with his friends- Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik and wished them with a special message.
In the first picture, 'The Kashmir Files' actor can be seen posing with Anil Kapoor.
The trio-Kher, Anil and Satish smiling towards the camera.
Sharing the images, he wrote, "Happy Friendship Day! Missing Satish a little extra today!"
The veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack.
There is no day which passes by that Kher doesn' miss his dear friend Satish.
He often posts pictures or videos on social media platforms.
Talking about Kher's work front, he recently announced his new project in which he will be seen portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore. The makers will announce the name of the film on August 24.
Apart from that, he will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino'.
The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' is also his in his pipeline.
