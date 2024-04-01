Anupam Kher offers a sneak peek from set of his upcoming directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, April 1
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has returned to directing films after 22 years with his upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great’, has shared a glimpse from the set before starting the shoot.
Anupam took to his Instagram stories and shared a clip of the entire cast and crew reciting the Ganesh aarti before starting the shoot of the film.
Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara was seen alongside the camera while the rest did the puja.
On his 69th birthday, the national award-winning actor announced his next directorial.
He made his directorial debut with 2002 film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’ starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.
