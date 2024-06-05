Anupam Kher pens cryptic note following Lok Sabha poll results, and here is what he said about Kangana

Chandigarh, June 5
A day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher penned a cryptic note on his social media platforms on Wednesday.
In another post, he congratulated actress Kangana Ranaut for her win from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.
Kher took to X and Instagram to share his thoughts on ‘an honest leader and his efforts’.
He wrote, “Kabhi kabhi sochta hoon ki imaandaar vyakti ko bahot zyada imaandaar nahi hona chahiye. Jungle mein seedhe tane wale ped he sabse pehle kaate jaate hai.
“Bahut zyada imaandaar vyakti ko he sabse zyada kasht uthane padte hai. Par phir bhi woh apni imaandaari nahi chhodta. Isliye karodo logo ke liye prerna ka stotra banta hai. (Sometimes I think an honest man shouldn't be very honest. A tree with straight bark is often cut down first. The honest man has to bear most problems in life. Despite the hurdles, he doesn't give up his honesty. That is why he is an inspiration to crores of people.)"
June 5, 2024
Meanwhile in another post, Kher wished Kangana the best for her new journey. He also shared a video featuring Kangana's recent photos along with the post.
“My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard so anything can happen”, the post reads.
Dearest @KanganaTeam! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard तो “कुछ भी हो सकता है”! जय… pic.twitter.com/sMYa9iDT3P— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 4, 2024
