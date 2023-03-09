Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty: B-town celebs bid emotional adieu to veteran actor Satish Kaushik

ANI

Mumbai, March 9

A host of Bollywood celebrities arrived at late actor Satish Kaushik's residence to pay respects to him and the bereaved family.

Among those who paid first visits were the late actor's close friends Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and Boney Kapoor. Salman Khan also paid his last respects to Satish Kaushik.

Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Anu Malik, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, David Dhawan, and Rakhi Sawant were also spotted outside the late actor's residence.

Check out the photos here:

Satish Kaushik passed away at 66 following a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday. He was reportedly visiting someone in the national capital, New Delhi when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The mortal remains of the late actor were brought to Mumbai earlier on Thursday for the final rites. He will be cremated later on Thursday.

A versatile actor, writer, director and producer, Kaushik made his mark in the film industry with captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot.

He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

#anupam kher #farhan akhtar #javed akhtar #satish kaushik #shilpa shetty