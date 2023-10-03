Anupam Kher shares glimpse of ‘historic' Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya

Mumbai, October 3
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a glimpse of the historic Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya.
Anupam took to Instagram where he shared a video of the temple being built. He is also seen describing the iconic location. He then takes on a tour as the temple is in preparation.
He captioned it: “Doston, main aapko Ayodhya main ban rahe aetihasik Ram Mandir ki jhalak dikha raha hun. Bahut sukhit anubhuti hui is vishal bante huye mandir ko dekh kar. Har bhakt Ram lalla ke mandir ke nirman main apni shraddha aur bhakti se lipt hain. Poore ayodhya ke vatavaran main Jai Shri Ram ki goonj hai. Main bhagyashali hun ki mere aagrah karne par mujhe is mandir ke ek eent bhent main mili.”
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Anupam in the clip also shared that the Ram temple will be inaugurated next year in January.
On the work front, Anupam was seen in ‘IB 71', ‘Extraction' Series, ‘The Freelancer' and will next be seen in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao.'
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police raid office, premises connected to news portal NewsClick, its journalists
Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, ar...
57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor
This is the gist of the letter sent by CM to Banwarilal Puro...
Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10
Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...
7 more patients died in Nanded hospital between October 1 and 2; 31 deaths in 2 days: Officials
The District Information Office of Nanded confirms this on a...
Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'
He had visited the place on Monday too