Anupam Kher thanks Mumbai Police after 2 arrested in connection with burglary at his office

Mumbai, June 23

Actor and director Anupam Kher, on Sunday, expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Police officials for their ‘promptness’ in catching two persons in connection with a burglary at his office earlier this week.

In a social media post on X, the actor had shared that thieves broke into his Veera Desai Road office, on Wednesday, and stole the negatives of a film produced by his company.

The police, on Saturday, took Majid Sheikh and Daler Bahreem Khan into custody from the Jogeshwari area for committing the crime.

Kher shared a gratitude note for the police in an Instagram post.

‘My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for #MumbaiPolice for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe and the negative of #MaineGandhiKoNaiMara.

‘The fact that it was done within 48 hours speaks of their amazing EFFICIENCY! Thank you to the wonderful people of #MumbaiPolice for their promptness! Jai Ho!’ the 69-year-old wrote alongside a picture of the duo along with the police.

According to an official from Amboli police station, the suspects also stole Rs 4.15 lakh in cash from Kher’s office. They also committed a theft in Vile Parle that day.

A part of the property stolen from Kher’s establishment was recovered from them, the official said.

