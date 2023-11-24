Anupam Kher's goofy selfie with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan reminds him of 'Padosan'

ANI

Mumbai, November 24

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared a throwback picture with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan exuding goofy expressions.

Taking to Instagram, The Kashmir Files actor treated fans with a cute picture.

The image captured Ranveer taking a selfie with Anupam smiling and Arjun and Varun making fun faces.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I don't know why this pic of Ranveer Varun and Arjun taken few years back reminds me of the film Padosan. Maybe the madness was created here. Also, don't miss Arjun pointing to the poster of Dr Dang from the movie Karma!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Ranveer Singh reacted with a couple of emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has finished shooting for his upcoming movie 'Vijay 69'.

Anupam Kher got injured while filming for 'Vijay 69'. He hurt his shoulder and informed his fans of the same by posting an image in which his injured right hand is seen in a sling.

Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, 'Vijay 69' will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director.Maneesh Sharma is producing the film.

He will be seen in 'The Freelancer - The Conclusion'.

All episodes are set to stream on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from these projects, Kher also has 'Emergency,' and 'Signature' in his kitty.

#Anupam Kher #Instagram #Kashmir #Mumbai #Ranveer Singh #Varun Dhawan