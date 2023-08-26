Anupam Kher's new look in Disney+ Hotstar's The Freelancer

Over the years, we have seen Anupam Kher master so many looks to perfection. And here is again, to impress us with his character, Dr Khan, in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Freelancer.
Says Anupam, “Dr Khan is a great character to portray. His mentorship of ‘Freelancer’ is very important to the series. The look has gone down well with the audiences and I am happy about that.”
