Anupam Kher's new look in Disney+ Hotstar's The Freelancer

Over the years, we have seen Anupam Kher master so many looks to perfection. And here is again, to impress us with his character, Dr Khan, in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Freelancer.

Says Anupam, “Dr Khan is a great character to portray. His mentorship of ‘Freelancer’ is very important to the series. The look has gone down well with the audiences and I am happy about that.”

