Anupama Solanki talks about her character in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri ki Kahaani

Anupama Solanki believes the look of her character in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani has gone to another level, thanks to her nail extensions.

“I love nail extensions, and whenever I have a shoot, I make sure to get them done. However, for the past two months, I have been consistently wearing nail extensions because of my role in the new Dangal TV show Nath Krishna Aur Gauri ki Kahani.

As an actor, I felt that this character, Kalawati, required nail extensions. Although nobody explicitly instructed me to get them, I decided to incorporate them to enhance the portrayal of Kalawati’s vibrant and slightly cruel personality,” she says.

She adds, “Nail extensions give my character power and authority because I am playing with nails. It’s like a prop that allows me to manipulate and showcase them. As an actor, it greatly aids me in my performance. Furthermore, my fans love my extensions, and they pay close attention to them. Even on the sets, all of my co-stars admire my nail extensions because I consistently opt for creative designs.”