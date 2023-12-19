Anupama Solanki talks about her journey in the entertainment industry

Anupama Solanki, who is currently seen in Nath Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani on Dangal TV and has also been part of projects like Bindya Sarkar, Daayan, Maddam Sir, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki and Vighnaharta Ganesha, says that surviving in the entertainment industry is no easy feat. The actress adds that one needs to be resilient to continue to work here.

“The entertainment industry is extremely tough. There is no surety of success and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. In a random job, you get success day by day, but in our industry, today you are a star but tomorrow you are nothing. You have to maintain your aura and that is too tough,” she says.

She adds, “I understood as soon as I joined the industry that I needed an alternate option for my income because in this field you cannot earn regularly. If you are lucky, you will get a show that runs for three or four years but still you need a second option because once you become a star you have to maintain that stardom.”