Anupama Solanki talks about her show Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer

Anupama Solanki feels lucky to be a part of the show, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, and says that she has never played a character with multiple shades.

“Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer is taking a 15-year leap. This time, most of the cast has changed. The show is now called Nath Gauri Aur Krishna Ki Kahani. My latest character is a combination of Maddam Sir and Bindiya Sarkar. This character is negative as well as slightly comical,” she says. She adds, “It’s like a cherry on the cake to play two shades together. This is the first time I have played this type of character. I am not tense about being typecast in a particular role because last year I did Sab TV’s Maddam Sir, where I portrayed a positive character, and before that I portrayed Mohini, a character who is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. I am not worried about typecasting.”