'Anupamaa' actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Mumbai, May 24
Actor Nitesh Pandey, who essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the top rated television show 'Anupamaa', passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51.
Reports claim that the actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik. He succumbed to it instantly.
Nitesh started his journey with theatre in 1990. In 1995, he bagged the role of a detective in 'Tejas'. He went on to work in serials like 'Manzilein Apani Apani', 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', 'Saaya' and 'Durgesh Nandini'.
Apart from television, he also worked in films. His work in the National Award winning film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' received widespread appreciation. He also starred in 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Badhaai Do'.
He also worked in television show 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara' and also ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions.
Last seen in 'Anupamaa' and 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara', Nitesh, who has been a popular face in the television industry for over two decades, was from Almora, Kumaon, in Uttarakhand.
He is survived by his actress-wife Arpita Pandey.
The two had met on a TV show 'Justajoo' after which they got married in 2003.
Nitesh was earlier married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Soul of democracy sucked out from Parliament, no value in new building'; 19 opposition parties to boycott Sunday inauguration
Say sidelining President Murmu is not only a grave insult bu...
Govt has invited everyone, people will react as per their sentiments: Amit Shah on Opposition boycott of new Parliament building inauguration
Says a distinguished delegation from Tamil Nadu will on May ...
New Parliament building: Politics escalates over inauguration
here is all about India’s new Parliament and controversies s...
PM Modi raises with Australian counterpart concerns over attacks on temples in Australia
The two prime ministers also decide to focus on firming up a...