Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey is no more

IANS

Actor Nitesh Pandey, who essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in the top rated television show Anupamaa, has passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was 51.

The actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest late on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik. Nitesh started his journey with theatre in 1990. In 1995, he bagged the role of a detective in Tejas. He went on to work in serials like Manzilein Apani Apani, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Saaya and Durgesh Nandini.

Apart from television, he also worked in films. His work in the National Award winning film Khosla Ka Ghosla received widespread appreciation. He also starred in Om Shanti Om and Badhaai Do.

He also worked in television show Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara and ran an independent production house named Dream Castle Productions.

Nitesh was from Almora, Kumaon, in Uttarakhand. He is survived by his actress-wife Arpita Pandey. The two had met on a TV show Justajoo after which they got married in 2003. Nitesh was earlier married to actress Ashwini Kalsekar.