'Anupamaa' episode update: Anupamaa informs the Shahs about Kinjal's pregnancy, regrets not telling them about Anuj

Chandigarh, March 1

The Tuesday episode of ‘Anupamaa’ began with Kinjal telling Anupamaa that she wanted to share this news as a gift to her on her birthday but she almost ruined it when she fell unconscious. Anupamaa tells her that she can't believe she is going to become a grandmother and tells Kinjal that she will spoil her grandchild and will also take his/her side.

Anupamaa further tells her that it feels like yesterday when she came to the house as a bride, and then she was pregnant with Paritosh, and then Kinjal came home and now she is pregnant. Everyone is worried about Kinjal when Anupamaa comes down and dances to ‘Dholida’. She tells them she has a big announcement and shares that Kinjal is going to become a mother.

Anuj tells GK that it's been just a few days since he became Anupamaa's boyfriend and he is a grandfather before he could become her husband. Everyone is happy to hear the news and Anupamaa then realises that Anuj too was waiting for the reply to his proposal. She makes him join the Shah family's dance.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anupamaa is crying uncontrollably and Anuj comforts her. He tells her that the news of becoming a grandmother is very big and that's why she couldn't share, Anupamaa completes it by saying that she wants to marry him. Anuj brings the sindoor along which Anupamaa was carrying and tells Anupamaa that it can't wait any more, Anupamaa tells him that even she can't. She then hugs Anuj. To know what happens next, keep watching ‘Anupamaa’.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, ‘Anupamaa’ features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Aneri Vajani, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.