Anupamaa touches many chords, reflects reality, says Sukirti Kandpal

Sukirti Kandpal, who plays the role of Shruti in the show Anupamaa, says that the show has touched many chords, and reflects reality.
Talking about her character’s relatability factor, Sukirti, who is known for her work in Dill Mill Gayye, says, “Shruti is today’s girl. She is a photographer, who is 34 years old, and has a cool lingo. She loves herself, so it’s pretty much relatable. At the same time, she has a mature side to herself as well. So yes, I can relate to her.”
The actress further says that she thinks the story is real. “For any story to touch so many hearts, it has to be real. Teenage issues are a reality and so are extramarital affairs. So many people belong to the middle class. The show has managed to touch many chords and reflect reality, so I think it’s great that the story has been able to show so much,” says the Kaala Teeka actress.
