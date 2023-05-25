 Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone's 'Kennedy' gets standing ovation at Cannes 2023 : The Tribune India

Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone's 'Kennedy' gets standing ovation at Cannes 2023

Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat at the Cannes Film Festival. ANI



Cannes, May 25

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

The film premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023.

Taking to Instagram, director Anurag Kashyap re-shared a string of videos from the premiere in which the audience could be seen applauding his film.

Alongside the filmmaker, was the cast of his film Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt.

Reportedly, the film received a 7-minute-long standing ovation.

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption. It has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

'Kennedy' is amongst the only two films from India this year to be the official selections at the festival this year.

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account and shared her red carpet look which she captioned it, "The world premiere of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema . Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!"

She shared another post in which she could be seen posing with the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director and her co-star Rahul Bhatt.

"The proudest moment of my career so far! Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for this moment! And @itsrahulbhat for letting me be share the screen with you in this amazing performance! Love you both!," she captioned the post.

Sunny wore a one-shoulder high-slit pink gown for the premiere. For the glam, she kept her hair tied in a sleek bun and opted for diamond earrings and embellished heels.

Whereas, Anurag donned a black jodhpuri suit and Rahul opted for a black tuxedo. ()

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

