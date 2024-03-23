 Anurag Kashyap to no longer meet ‘random’ people for collaborations; charge ‘lakhs’ to meet new talents : The Tribune India

Anurag wrote on Instagram: “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t....."

Anurag Kashyap. Tribune file



IANS

Mumbai, March 23 

Auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for cult-classics like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Black Friday’, ‘Gulaal’ and others, is putting a price cap on the newer talents who want to meet him for a potential collaboration. 

This action comes in the light of the filmmaker’s claims about random people meeting him and adding up nothing to his films or ending up giving mediocre work to him.

The filmmaker took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a long note notifying his followers about the change in his approach.

Anurag wrote: “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates.”

He further mentioned, “If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge Rs 1 lakh, for half an hour Rs 2 lakh and for 1 hour 5 lakh. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*** away. And all paid in advance (sic).”

Anurag wrote in the caption: “And I mean it. Don’t text or dm or call me. Pay, and you will get time. I am not a charity, and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”

In the past, the filmmaker has collaborated with many newcomers, his collaboration with music composer Amit Trivedi in ‘Dev D’ marked a new dawn in Hindi film music.

The same goes for the string of actors in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, his collaboration with cinematographer Jay Oza in ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and with rapper Divine in ‘Mukkabaaz’ have all been successful collaborations.

However, now the director, who claims to have been bombarded with “mediocre sh**” over collaborations with new talents, has decided to meet fresh talents only when they have something worthwhile to offer to his stories. And to ensure that people meet him for serious work and not waste any time by offering mediocre work, Anurag has issued his rates for the meeting. 

