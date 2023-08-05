Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah shares pictures from her engagement ceremony

Noted filmmaker Anurag Kashayp’s daughter Aaliyah got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier in May 2023. On Thursday night, the couple hosted a grand party in Mumbai where several B-town celebs like Suhana Khan, Alay F, Agastya Nanda, Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, among others, marked their presence. On Friday, Aaliyah took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from her engagement ceremony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Army personnel killed in encounte in Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on
The search operation turned into an encounter after the mili...
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in 'Modi surname defamation case'
Defamation Case: 3-judge Bench says trial judge gave no reas...
Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat & contest elections
Congress: Reinstate him in the LS immediately
Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
Rejects Muslim group’s petition against Allahabad HC order
Day Nuh burnt, police were caught napping
SP was on leave, no additional forces were on standby