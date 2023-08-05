Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah shares pictures from her engagement ceremony

ANI

Noted filmmaker Anurag Kashayp’s daughter Aaliyah got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire earlier in May 2023. On Thursday night, the couple hosted a grand party in Mumbai where several B-town celebs like Suhana Khan, Alay F, Agastya Nanda, Anurag Kashyap’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, among others, marked their presence. On Friday, Aaliyah took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from her engagement ceremony.

