Anurag Kashyap’s movie Dobaaraa will hit silver screen on August 19, 2022. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, Dobaaraa is the official Hindi adaption of Oriol Paulo’s 2018 Spanish-language film Mirage.

Before its theatrical release on August 19, Dobaaraa will be screened at the London Indian Film Festival. — TMS