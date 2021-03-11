Anurag Kashyap’s movie Dobaaraa will hit silver screen on August 19, 2022. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, Dobaaraa is the official Hindi adaption of Oriol Paulo’s 2018 Spanish-language film Mirage.
Before its theatrical release on August 19, Dobaaraa will be screened at the London Indian Film Festival. — TMS
