Anurag Thakur shares pics with Indian delegation at Cannes red carpet, calls it 'historic'

Chandigarh, May 18

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur walked the red carpet at 75th Cannes Film Festival with Indian delegation on Tuesday.

Anurag shared pictures on Twitter. He wrote: “A historic moment as India. the 1st ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes gets set to manifest into the ‘content hub of the world and the preferred ‘post production hub’ for global film makers.”

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan and others can also be seen in the picture.

Deepika Padukone opted for a Sabyasachi sari as the actor served as a jury member for 75th edition of the film gala, turned up at the Cannes red carpet in a black and golden sari with matching jewellery from the ace designer's Aakash Tara collection.

The outfit featured stripes which were block printed and hand embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople, read a note posted on Sabyasachi's official Instagram handle.

Padukone matched the sari with a headband and chandelier earrings to complete the look.

Those from India who have been a part of Cannes jury include the late Mrinal Sen (1982), director Mira Nair (1990), author Arundhati Roy (2000), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2003), Nandita Das (2005), Sharmila Tagore (2009), Shekhar Kapur (2010) and Vidya Balan (2013).

Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary “All That Breathes” and Pratham Khurana's short film in Le Cinef (a competition for film schools) are India's only cinematic representation at the main festival.

Sen's Sundance World Cinema Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary premieres in the ‘Special Screening' segment of the gala.

India is also the official country of honour at the Marche du Cannes (Cannes Film Market). Besides, the festival will showcase a restored version of Satyajit Ray's “Pratidwandi”. With inputs from PTI