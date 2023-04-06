Anusha Dandekar slams 'bullies', shares why Gauri Khan stopped her from taking Suhana's interview at NMACC

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 6

The grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai has been the highlight in the world of entertainment. Anusha Dandekar, who was one of the hosts at The Great Indian Musical held at the NMACC recently, has been trolled aftert a video from the event went viral on the Internet.

The vidoe show VJ Anusha meeting Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. After the three posed for the paparazzi, Anusha seemingly requested the mother-daughter duo for a byte, but Gauri appeared to have refused Anusha to take their interview.

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Trollers have had a field day circulating the video and leaving some unpleasant comments. While some think it was rude of Gauri to have stopped Anusha from interviewing Suhana, some said Gauri and Suhana ignored. A section of the social media users also slammed Anusha for asking Gauri and Suhana to give interviews.

Now, Anusha has finally reacted to the trolls and issued a clarification on the video.

Taking to instagram Stories, Anusha wrote, "This constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and because you are so called fans of people who weren't at this event, you want to try and make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can't be part of your plan. Some people don't like to give interviews and never have and that's totally okay. And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews.THE END.I think I did a great job and I'm really good at what I do...but no one's stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies."

a screenshot of Anusha Dandekar's Instagram Stories.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was star-studded and saw celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood mark their presence. From Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were at their fashionable best at the event.

