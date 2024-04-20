 Anushka Kaushik, who was recently seen in courtroom drama Patna Shuklla, believes understanding the world of any character she essays on screen is very important for her : The Tribune India

Gurnaaz Kaur

As Patna Shuklla opens to positive reviews on Disney+Hotstar, actress Anushka Kaushik cannot contain her happiness. One of the central characters in the film, it’s as much her story as is it of the lead star, Raveena Tandon. Together, these women lead a fight against the corrupt education system. From humble beginnings to soaring popularity, Anushka’s journey is all about her dedication to the craft.

Anushka’s brush with spotlight began with a simple desire to express herself through movement and performance. “I started my journey as a dancer,” she recalls, reflecting on her early days in Saharanpur. “In my hometown, Saharanpur, we did not have much exposure to theatre, so I thought I would start as a dancer and then pursue acting.” Dancing then led her to the stage, where she honed her craft through college plays and local productions.

As opportunities in traditional theatre became scarce, Anushka turned to auditions as her gateway into the world of acting. “For outsiders like us, there is no other alternative apart from giving auditions,” she explains. Embracing the digital age, Anushka found a new platform for her talents, collaborating with various channels and accumulating a massive viewership of over 300 million. “I played a lot of urban characters during my initial days on YouTube,” she recalls, “but I had this underlying desire to try and do varied things, which I had learnt in theatre.”

OTT zone

That desire for diversity and depth found its fulfillment on OTT with the movie Thar, and shows like Crash Course and Garmi, where Anushka delved into complex characters with nuance and sensitivity. Reflecting on her preparation for roles like the Bundelkhandi character in Lust Stories, she focuses on the importance of understanding the world of her characters. “To know the world of a character is very important,” she asserts, acknowledging the challenges of portraying a sex worker with empathy and authenticity.

Beyond her on-screen efforts, Anushka is a passionate advocate for self-defence training, believing it should be a fundamental aspect of education. “Self-defence is an extremely important element in itself,” she insists, sharing her own journey of learning Wing Chun, a martial art developed by a female monk. “I strongly feel we all should consider learning and practicing martial arts.”

In her cinematic collaborations, Anushka has had the privilege of working with some popular directors and actors who have left a profound impact on her craft. Describing her experience with Tigmanshu Dhulia, she says, “The moment I knew it was his project, I was in. The best part about working with him was his ability to connect the scenes, I loved that.”

Working alongside icons like Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and the late Satish Kaushik has been an enriching experience for Anushka. Recalling her interaction with Kajol, she marvels at the actress’ ability to appreciate even the smallest nuances of her performance. “I have grown up dancing to Kajol’s songs,” she smiles.

Story of courage

In her latest film Patna Shuklla,” Anushka takes on the role of Rinki Kumari, a character whose resilience and determination resonate deeply with her. “It is a story of her courage and bravery,” she explains, highlighting the importance of fighting for justice and truth. Working alongside Raveena Tandon, Anushka found inspiration not only in her co-star’s technical expertise, but also in her wisdom and perspective on life. “I learnt life lessons from her,” Anushka reflects.

Talking about Satish Kaushik, who she worked with in Thar and Patna Shuklla, Anushka recalls fondly, “He used to always call me Kaushik. Once a junior artiste came up to me and asked whether I was from Satish Kaushik’s family…I wish I was his relative. But I feel somewhere he became a part of my family, while we made this film.”

As she lives the highs and lows of her profession, Anushka remains grounded in her commitment to storytelling and connection. “The most difficult part is there are no set timelines for work,” she admits, acknowledging the challenges of balancing personal and professional life. Yet, it is precisely this unpredictability that fuels her passion for acting, reminding her of the transformative power of storytelling.  

