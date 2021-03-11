Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are dancing in joy, enjoying a special chat; watch to find out the occasion

Chandigarh, June 10
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli will be seen together on screen once again. We know it because Virat shared a cute video on his Instagram which shows the two shooting for TVC.
In the fun video, Virat is dressed as a sardar in couple of scenes. He has donned a turban and sporting long beard. Anushka is playing her partner. The Sikh look is suiting the cricketer who, along with his wife, is enjoying a dance, having a fun chat with his wife in this behind-the-scenes video.
Along with the video, Virat wrote, “Some candid moments”.
The video took no time to become a hit among netizens. It has comments from celebrities and fans alike. Among those who complimented Virat for his looks and acting, Ranveer Singh was on top. He wrote, “Best Actor in a Leading Role Male”.
Anushka and Virat have previously done many brand endorsements together. In fact, the two first met on the sets of an ad.
The couple these days is enjoying summer break with their daughter Vamika. We’ve been getting glimpses from their vacation, thanks to Anushka’s Instagram account.
On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
